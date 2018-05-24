RSVP Volunteer Placement Program helped prepare almost 1,200 tax returns in Genesee County this year

Above, a photo from the RSVP Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon May 8 at the GC Office for the Aging; volunteers received certificates and longevity pins.

Submitted photos and press release:

RSVP Volunteer Placement Program of Genesee County announced the results of this year’s Tax Assistance Program. A total of 21 RSVP volunteers prepared nearly 1,200 federal and state tax returns, bringing back to the community over $1 million in refunds.

The volunteers served 3,750 hours through RSVP in collaboration with AARP and the IRS, who provide training, materials and equipment.

Each year, the program is open to all individuals in need of basic tax preparation and is designed to assist low to moderate income households. There is no charge for the service, but donations are accepted.

For many people, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program provides peace of mind along with their filings.

A recipient commented, “I am very satisfied with the service. I don’t know what I would do without it! The volunteers were very thorough, professional and friendly…THANK YOU!”

The RSVP Volunteer Placement Program helps individuals 55+ find meaningful volunteer opportunities with 25 different agencies in Genesee County.

If assisting with tax preparation sounds interesting to you, please call Courtney Iburi, RSVP coordinator, at 343-1611 to learn more about how you could help those in need next tax season.

In photo below, Vern Rupert, longtime RSVP Volunteer and AARP Tax-Aide Foundation coordinator, reads a thank you card from a grateful program participant.