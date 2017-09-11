Online News. Community Views.

September 11, 2017 - 4:25pm

RSVP volunteers and AmeriCorps members honor 9/11 victims and first responders with donations for local food pantries

posted by Billie Owens in RSVP, Americorps, volunteers, 9/11, news.

Submitted photo, information from a press release:

Today members of Genesee County’s RSVP and AmeriCorps programs spent the day sorting donated nonperishable food items that they will deliver to three local food pantries.

This was part of a coordinated a service project to help community members in need as a way to honor 9/11 victims and those who rose in service in response to 9/11.

The donated food items were collected at RSVP volunteer stations, AmeriCorps host sites and County Government offices. 

For more information on volunteer opportunities, please contact Courtney Iburi (RSVP) at 585-343-1611. 

