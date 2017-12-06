Sales of collaborative demo artwork will go to Donald R. Carroll Toys for Kids

Press release:

A collection of artwork created during the Batavia Society of Artists' October demonstration will be sold and all proceeds donated to the Donald R. Carroll Toys for Kids Toy Drive.

The "art collaboration" pieces were made during a hands-on demonstration by artist and BSA Member Brian Kemp. He guided attendees through his art process, one that explores art "through creating as he goes, allowing the artwork and canvas to help direct the finished piece."

Attendees were given their canvas and directed to use their choice of a few mediums and color choices. Halfway through the demonstration, Kemp collected everyone's artwork and distributed the pieces to another artist to finish.

The results are being displayed for the first time at this year's Winter Art Show presented by the society. It is on display now through Dec. 27th in the Gallery Room at Richmond Memorial Library, located at 19 Ross St. in the City of Batavia.

The public is invited to the opening reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 7. Take a look at the demo collaboration pieces and considering buying one to help the toy drive for local children.

To join the Batavia Society of Artists or for more information, contact Teresa Tamfer at 506-2465 or email [email protected]