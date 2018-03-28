Save the Date -- in December -- for GCC Foundation's Encore Gala in new arena

Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee Community College Foundation will be shaking things up this December with a new venue for the 27th annual Encore Gala. Before the first crocuses and daffodils are up, GCC suggests that all community members "save the date" for the 2018 Encore celebration on Saturday, Dec. 1 in the brand new Richard C. Call Arena at the Batavia Campus.

The annual Encore Gala raises funds for student scholarships giving the local community the opportunity to support students through the College Foundation, while enjoying a very special evening that kicks off the holiday season.

This year, co-chairs Thomas A. and Kim M. Cox, pictured above, are working with the GCC Foundation to plan something truly exciting for the 2018 Encore Gala under the theme, "Let it GLOW."

"We are honored to chair the 2018 Encore Gala and are excited to be having this event in the new Richard C. Call Arena," Kim Cox said with an enthusiastic smile. "In addition to the new venue, we have many surprises planned for the evening."

Tom, a retired superintendent of Gananda Central School District and Kim, retired superintendent of Le Roy Central School District, both recognize the importance of education and supporting the Foundation's scholarship program at GCC. Their career-long passion for education made them a perfect couple to chair the 2018 Encore Gala. Tom and Kim currently reside in Conesus.

"From the first committee meeting, it was clear that the 2018 Encore celebration would be a unique celebration," Richard Ensman, executive director of GCC Foundation said. "Tom and Kim have some great ideas, but the real motivation behind Encore comes from the scholarship opportunities it funds for GCC students."

For more information about Encore please contact the Foundation Office at (585) 345-6809, or via email to [email protected].