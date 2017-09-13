Scarecrow crafters take notice: the Town of Oakfield challenges you to enter its Scarecrow Contest

The Town of Oakfield is holding a Scarecrow Contest.

You can make a scarecrow at home at work or at school or at the Oakfield Community & Government Center, located at 3219 Drake Street Road, Oakfield.

If you opt to make one at the Community & Government Center, the opportunity to do so is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. You can bring your own supplies or purchase them from the "Scarecrow Boo-tique." (We did not make this up.)

Sept. 30 is also the date of the Oakfield Fall Vendor Blender (also 11 to 4) at the Community & Government Center. Invite your family and friends. If weather permits, vendors will be allowed outside, but there's plenty of room for them inside. For more information on both the Scarecrow Contest and the Oakfield Fall Vendor Blender, visit online at www.townofoakfieldny.com

These are the Scarecrow Contest rules:

Register your scarecrow by mail prior to Sept. 27, or in person at the Community & Government Center scarecrow-making opportunity on Sept. 30; once registered, you will receive a lamppost assignment where you will display your scarecrow ;

; As early as Sept. 30, hang your scarecrow on your assigned lamppost using zip ties, bungee cords or rope -- NO tape or wires, please (and absolutely "No more wire hangers!");

Scarecrows must face oncoming traffic and be easily visible;

Scarecrows must be made in good taste and constructed to withstand wind and rain. The committee (presumably, the "Scarecrow Contest Committee") has the absolute and unequivocal right to remove any scarecrow that is inappropriate or in disrepair (tacky people take note);

The scarecrow must be maintained while on display between Sept. 30 and Nov. 1 (which happens to be All Saints Day);

To be eligible for contest awards, scarecrows must be secured to ASSIGNED posts no later than 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 (punctuality actually does matter here);

Scarecrows must be taken down by 7 p.m. on All Saints Day (see above). After that time, they will be "removed and recycled" for next year. (We like the notion of recycled scarecrows, so long as they are tastefully recycled, nothing dodgy.)

Prize categories are:

-- Most Original

-- Scariest

-- Funniest

-- Best Traditional Scarecrow

-- Grand Prize for Best Overall

-- Special kids categories

Winners will be announced at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Town of Oakfield Halloween Party at the Community & Government Center. (We think it would be especially pleasing and of entertainment value if adults dressed up for this party in a goofy costume or wore some audacious socks or a dumb hat or something.)

Any Genesee County resident who would like to participate can most certainly participate, says Town Clerk Melissa Haacke. (There, the gauntlet is thrown down.) And if a scarecrow contestant wants to register via mail, that person can send a check for $10, payable to Town of Oakfield, along with the following information:

Name/Organization

Phone number

Email address

Mail to:

Town of Oakfield

Atten: Melissa Haacke, Town Clerk

3219 Drake Street Road

Oakfield, NY 14125

You will subsequently be given a lamppost pole number, which is the location where you will put up your scarecrow.

May the best scarecrow win!