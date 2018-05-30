Second annual Alexander Jazz Invitational is next Thursday night

From Danny Allen:

The public is cordially invited to the second annual Alexander Jazz Invitational starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 7.

Members of the "AJE" -- Alexander Jazz Experience -- will host the event in the school cafeteria, located at 3314 Buffalo Road, Alexander.

Pre-sale tickets are $3 for students and $4 for adults; tickets at the door are $5.

Hear some great jazz, enjoy some refreshments and see how popular this jazz scene is.

Perfoming are:

Alexander Jazz Experience

Alexander Jazz Cadets

Warsaw Jazz Band -- directed by Phil Briatico

Featured Guest: