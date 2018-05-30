May 30, 2018 - 4:13pm
Second annual Alexander Jazz Invitational is next Thursday night
posted by Billie Owens in alexander, jazz, music, entertainment, news.
From Danny Allen:
The public is cordially invited to the second annual Alexander Jazz Invitational starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 7.
Members of the "AJE" -- Alexander Jazz Experience -- will host the event in the school cafeteria, located at 3314 Buffalo Road, Alexander.
Pre-sale tickets are $3 for students and $4 for adults; tickets at the door are $5.
Hear some great jazz, enjoy some refreshments and see how popular this jazz scene is.
Perfoming are:
- Alexander Jazz Experience
- Alexander Jazz Cadets
- Warsaw Jazz Band -- directed by Phil Briatico
Featured Guest:
- The Genesee Wyoming Music Educators Association All County Jazz Band
