May 30, 2018 - 4:13pm

Second annual Alexander Jazz Invitational is next Thursday night

posted by Billie Owens in alexander, jazz, music, entertainment, news.
From Danny Allen:
 
The public is cordially invited to the second annual Alexander Jazz Invitational starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 7.
 
Members of the "AJE" -- Alexander Jazz Experience -- will host the event in the school cafeteria, located at 3314 Buffalo Road, Alexander.
 
Pre-sale tickets are $3 for students and $4 for adults; tickets at the door are $5.
 
Hear some great jazz, enjoy some refreshments and see how popular this jazz scene is.
 
Perfoming are:
  • Alexander Jazz Experience
  • Alexander Jazz Cadets
  • Warsaw Jazz Band -- directed by Phil Briatico
Featured Guest:
  • The Genesee Wyoming Music Educators Association All County Jazz Band

