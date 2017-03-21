Second annual Scholars' Symposium is Thursday at GCC: Keynote topic is history of rock 'n' roll

Press release:

When Genesee Community College hosts its second annual Scholars' Symposium on Thursday, March 30, students, faculty, staff, community leaders and friends will showcase some of their most inspired work.

Presented by the Genesee Community College Undergraduate Research & Creative Activities (CURCA) Committee, the full-day event includes presentations, performances, exhibits and guest speakers -- all focused on the most inventive and bright the minds of our community. All events are free and open to the public.

"We're looking forward to exploring the creative and innovative work accomplished by our students, faculty and friends of the College," said JoNelle Toriseva, director of GCC's English, Communications and Media Arts, who is organizing the event. "The Scholars' Symposium is a day to catch your breath from the rigors of academia, and enjoy expanding the possibilities for professional and personal growth."

John Covach will deliver the event's keynote address, on "The History of Rock and Roll." He is professor of Music Theory at the Eastman School of Music, as well as the chair of the College Department of Music, director of the Institute for Popular Music and a Mercer Brugler Distinguished Teaching Professor at the University of Rochester. He has published dozens of articles on topics dealing with popular music, 12-tone music, and the philosophy and aesthetics of music. As a guitarist, Professor Covach has performed throughout the United States and Europe. He remains an active performer with the progressive-rock band, Land of Chocolate.

Another highlight to the Symposium will be sharing GCC's Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) partnerships. Two Latin American Academy Fellows for the USA-Mexico Multistate COIL Program (MCP) are giving presentations after the keynote address in the Stuart Steiner Theatre. Under the leadership of the COIL Center, the Latin America Academy (LAA) is developing course-based partnerships between SUNY (State University of New York) campuses and universities in Latin America, which are members of the growing Global Partnership Network (GPN). The COIL Center selected GCC and its faculty to develop and pilot equitable, team-taught coursework to emphasize experiential and collaborative student learning and help sustain long-term international teaching and learning partnerships. Through COIL, students from different countries use web-based technology to gain a new cultural lens for an enriching intercultural experience.

GCC's Assistant Professor of Photography and Art, Joe Ziolkowski, has been working with Carlos Flores, Ph.D., from the University of Colima, while Toriseva has joined with Luis Marin-Urias, Ph.D., from the University of Veracruzana for her English 102 course. Both Flores and Marin-Urias will meet with faculty, students and administrators in addition to delivering academic talks in the afternoon.

The full schedule of events for GCC's Second Annual Scholars' Symposium is as followed:

• 8:30 – 11 a.m.: Registration (William W. Stuart Forum)

• 9 – 10 a.m.: Oral Presentation Session A (Conable Technology Building, T102, T122, T121, T119 A & B)

• 10 – 11 a.m.: Oral Presentation Session B (Conable Technology Building, T102, T122, T121, T119 A & B)

• 11 a.m. – Noon: Poster Session (William W. Stuart Forum)

• Noon – 1 p.m.: Lunch (Cafeteria or Subway) and Visit various art exhibits in the Steiner Theatre Lobby; Media Center of the Alfred C. O'Connell Library; and Penumbra Exhibition Space – second floor hallway between B205 and B207.

• 1 – 2 p.m.: Professor John Covach, Keynote Address, "The History of Rock and Roll" (Stuart Steiner Theatre)

• 2:15 – 2:45 p.m.: "The Internet of Things: Past and Present Challenges" presented by Dr. Carlos Flores, University of Colima (Stuart Steiner Theatre)

• 2:45 – 3:15 p.m.: "Merging Artificial Intelligence and Writing in COIL" presented by Dr. Luis Marin-Urias, University Veracruzana (Stuart Steiner Theater)

• 3:15 – 4 p.m.: Award Ceremony (Stuart Steiner Theatre)

The event is sponsored, in part, by a President's Innovation Award (PIA) which provides funding for innovative activities and projects that promote community involvement in the life of the College, stimulate student and community pride, or help establish pilot programs and initiatives with the potential for positive long-term impact. For further information on the Scholars' Symposium, visit: http://www.genesee.edu/events/scholars-symposium/

For specific information about the Scholars' Symposium contact Director of English, Communications and Media Arts JoNelle Toriseva. Her email address is: [email protected], and her telephone: 585-343-0055 ext. 6627.