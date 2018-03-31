Senator Ranzenhofer issues statement today on 2018-19 state budget

Press release:

The New York State Senate has completed approval of the 2018-19 New York State Budget. State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer (R-C-I, Amherst) issued the following statement today:

“New York will have a final budget in place before the start of the new fiscal year. The budget rejects new taxes and fees, proposed by the Governor, including a new internet sales tax and a new health insurance tax. It restrains state spending, while making key investments in our community.

“The final plan secures our fair share of state funding for our school districts in Western New York, and restores funding – initially cut under the Executive Budget proposal – to our local public libraries. Additionally, the new budget invests in the state’s top economic industry, agriculture, by restoring funding for vital research and development programs.

“This year’s budget process has been a challenging one, and a $4.5 billion budget deficit has made it even more difficult. I am disappointed that additional tax relief – by lowering taxes for property, income, retirement, energy – was not included in the final budget.

"I will continue the fight to make New York more affordable, in an effort to help individuals, small businesses, manufacturers, and seniors stay and thrive in Western New York. I am also disappointed that the final budget does not level the tax playing field for Batavia Downs, and I will forge ahead with my legislation to establish tax parity for the oldest nighttime harness track in the country.”