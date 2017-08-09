Series of free computer classes to be offered this fall at Richmond library

Press release:

Once again the Richmond Memorial Library will be offering a series of computer classes designed for those who are finally ready to take the plunge and learn the ins and outs of computers and those who would like to improve their computer skills. There is no charge.

Registration is required and can be done by stopping at the library or calling 343-9550.

The classes that you can choose from are:

Windows 10 – Introduction to Windows 10, the latest operating system from Microsoft. Use our machine or bring your Windows 10 machine.

Wednesday, Sept. 6 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Computer Basic & Internet Basic – Learn to read a computer advertisement and get the one that’s right for you: desktop, laptop, tablet, smartphone. Explore! Discover! Learn! Surf the Internet using a common browser. Find out about websites and links; use search engines to find information you want to know.

Wednesday, Sept. 6 – 1 to 4 p.m.

Email Start to Finish – Learn about email and sign up for a new account, if desired. If you already have an email address log into it and let’s get the most from it!

Friday, Sept. 15 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gadgets and Gear/Open Access – Bring your questions and gadgets! Ereaders, phones, laptops, tablets!

Friday, Sept. 15 – 1 to 4 p.m.

Internet Resources: Safety, Security, Fun! – Take your Internet experience to the next level! Examine Youtube, Twitter, Wikipedia, and your Library Catalog! Help keep your computer, yourself, and your loved ones safer while surfing.

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gaga for Google! Cut, Copy, Paste! – Do you use Google? This powerful tool is more than a search engine! We’ll explore some of its many uses. Please note: This class is for people who are very comfortable using the Internet, and also navigating Web pages. We will also copy information from the Internet into the Microsoft Word program.

Wednesday, Sept, 27 – 1 to 4 p.m.

Facebook Combo – Learn about Facebook and sign up for an account, if desired. If you already have an account, let’s get the most from it!

Tuesday, Oct. 3 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Library Downloads – Learn about all the options the library offers – eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, and magazines. See what is available, see how to download it to your device.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 – 1 to 4 p.m.

Windows 10 – Introduction to Windows 10, the latest operating system from Microsoft. Use our machine or bring your Windows 10 machine.

Friday, Oct. 20 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gadgets and Gear/Open Access – Bring your questions and gadgets! Ereaders, phones, laptops, tablets!

Friday, Oct. 20 – 1 to 4 p.m.

Computer Basic & Internet Basic – Learn to read a computer advertisement and get the one that’s right for you: desktop, laptop, tablet, smartphone. Explore! Discover! Learn! Surf the Internet using a common browser. Find out about web sites and links; use search engines to find information you want to know.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Internet Resources: Safety, Security, Fun! – Take your Internet experience to the next level! Examine Youtube, Twitter, Wikipedia, and your Library Catalog! Help keep your computer, yourself, and your loved ones safer while surfing.