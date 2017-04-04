Serious injury accident reported at Route 98 and Stroh Road, Alexander

A serious injury accident is reported at the intersection of Route 98 and Stroh Road. Alexander Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. The accident is blocking traffic. Mercy Flight is unable to fly south of the City of Batavia due to weather conditions. A door of a vehicle may need to be forced open to extricate a victim.

UPDATE 2:52 p.m.: This was not a serious injury accident. It was a rear-ender, and one of the vehicles has been removed. There is one person complaining of head pain who is being evaluated by medics at the scene. A determination about whether to transport the person is pending.

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.: The roadway remains closed but is expected to reopen momentarily.