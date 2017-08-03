August 3, 2017 - 5:43pm
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Northwestern Genesee County
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m. for Northwestern Genesee County.
At 5:29 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Lockport, moving north at 15 mph.
Hazard: 60-mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
