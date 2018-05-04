Severe thunderstorm warning issued

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 4:10 p.m. by The National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

It is is effect until 4:45 p.m.

At 4:09 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over Batavia moving northeast at 75 mph. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are a hazard. Up to three-quarters of an inch of hail are possible.

The weather service says: Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This area of impact includes the following highways: Interstate 390 between exits 11 and 12; and Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 46.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Also, a high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m.