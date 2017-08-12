Online News. Community Views.

August 12, 2017 - 2:05pm

Singers wanted for Genesee Chorale, first session is Sept. 11 at St. James Church

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, batavia, Genesee Chorale, singing, music.

Press release:

Enjoy singing? Enjoy meeting others who like to sing? Add to your enjoyment by singing with the Genesee Chorale! An open rehearsal from 7 to 9 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 11, kicks off a season of preparing for Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 concerts focusing on Christmas memories.

All voices, levels of experience welcome – Director Ric Jones and section leaders will help you learn the music.

When you join, a small fee helps cover the cost of music. High school students are exempt from dues.

For more information check our website, geneseechorale.com, or just come to the Sept. 11 session at St. James Church, 405 E. Main St., Batavia.

We look forward to hearing you!

