Small aircraft of some kind reported to have landed on North Street Road, Le Roy

A glider or some type of homemade-looking prop plane is reported to have touched down at the curb on North Street Road in Le Roy. Law enforcement is called to check out the situation.

UPDATE 11:29 a.m.: An officer at the scene told dispatchers "This is a gray plane that may be heading to the Heddon airstrip on Randall Road." The private landing facility is called Martha Heddon and it's located at 6684 Randall Road, Le Roy.