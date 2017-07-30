Online News. Community Views.

July 30, 2017 - 11:22am

Small aircraft of some kind reported to have landed on North Street Road, Le Roy

posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, news.

A glider or some type of homemade-looking prop plane is reported to have touched down at the curb on North Street Road in Le Roy. Law enforcement is called to check out the situation.

UPDATE 11:29 a.m.: An officer at the scene told dispatchers "This is a gray plane that may be heading to the Heddon airstrip on Randall Road." The private landing facility is called Martha Heddon and it's located at 6684 Randall Road, Le Roy.

blue button