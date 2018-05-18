Small business owners invited to seek grant, deadline to apply is noon on June 13

From the Genesee County Economic Development Center:

Ignite Buffalo invites small businesses throughout Western New York to apply for the chance to grow your business.

We know how challenging it can be to build and grow a small business. How do you secure funding? How do you make the most effective decisions? How do you find the best suppliers, employees, and partners?

To help you navigate these and other challenge our partners have launched Ignite Buffalo.

It's a chance to tell your business story to possibly secure over a year's worth of business mentoring, training, and up to $100,000 to develop and grow your small business in Western New York.

This grant opportunity is presented by 43North in partnership with national and local partners, including: facebook, M&T Bank, Intuit Quickbooks, AWS, WordPress.com, WOO COMMERCE.

A total of 27 grants will be awarded, ranging from $25,000 to $100,000.

All applications must be submitted by June 13 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Click here to learn more and apply.