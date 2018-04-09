Smell of smoke reported in house on East Main Road, Le Roy

Smoke in the house is reported at 8272 E. Main Road, Le Roy. The caller says you can smell the smoke and smoke detectors have activated. First responders on scene report nothing is showing.

Le Roy Fire Department and Le Roy Ambulance Service are responding. The location is between Church and Linwood roads.

UPDATE 3:29 a.m.: Mumford's Fast Team is called to provide mutual aid to the scene.

UPDATE 3:31 a.m.: Traffic is being shut down on Route 5 at Linwood Road and at Church Road by Le Roy Fire Police.

UPDATE 3:37 a.m.: Stafford Fire Department is called to provide one engine to the scene and Pavilion is asked to fill in at Le Roy's Fire Station on Clay Street.

UPDATE 4:13 a.m.: Command says the furnace was malfunctioning. Three responding units will remain on scene for a few more minutes, he says, and others can pick up and return to service.