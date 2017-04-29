Online News. Community Views.

April 29, 2017 - 7:24pm

Smokes stolen from Family Dollar, suspect allegedly flees in red Camaro

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news batavia.

A larceny of cigarettes was just reported at the Family Dollar store on East Main Street in Batavia. The suspect left in a red Camaro and is now heading east on Clinton Street. Batavia PD is responding and the Sheriff's deputies are alerted.

UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Within five minutes the suspect vehicle was stopped. A law enforcement officers says of the suspect, who is a passenger in the vehicle: "All she got was one pack of Pall Mall Red 100s."

