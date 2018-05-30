Speak Up Toastmasters held successful open house last week in Batavia

Submitted photos and press release:

Speak Up Toastmasters had a successful open house on May 22nd at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, located at 190 Oak St., Batavia.

They held a motivating meeting and took applications for new memberships.

Denise Hull's creative ice-breaker speech explained the acronyms that describe who she is. The audience was delighted by the unique way she introduce herself to the club.

Dave Licata's chosen speech was on the importance of taking kids fishing. He gave us some excellent pointers on how to make sure kids have fun and keep their interest in this timeless sport.

The table topics portion of the meeting gave everyone a chance to participate on something they know best, something unique that no one else knows about them. Everyone had fun with that.

The speech evaluators, tasked with finding the high points of the speeches, had glowing remarks for our speakers.

If you would like to participate in an uplifting and motivating meeting such as this and learn leadership skills, visit the website SpeakUpToastmasters.org, call 585-993-0515 or send an email to [email protected]. It's free to visit a club meeting.