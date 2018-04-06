Special, free performance of one-man show 'The Script' about 'toxic masculinity' is April 12 at GCC gym

Press release:

The GENESEE IT, SAY IT initiative continues at Genesee Community College with a special performance of "The Script" by Tim Collins on Thursday, April 12, at 12:30 p.m. in the Batavia Campus gymnasium.

GENESEE IT, SAY IT is a powerful campaign the College launched to encourage and empower individuals to speak up if or when they witness, or learn of, a sexual assault.

One of the key components of this initiative includes opportunities to educate students, faculty and staff on the power of reporting incidents they are aware of. The initiative is jointly sponsored by GCC's Dean of Students Office, Human Resources Office and the Title IX Coordinator.

Tim Collins will perform his award-winning one-man show entitled "The Script" about sexual assault prevention, toxic masculinity and bystander intervention.

"It is crucial that we continually encourage students, staff and faculty to speak up and report incidents of sexual assault," said Dean of Students Patricia Chaya. "One of the ways to empower individuals is to teach them bystander intervention strategies and to reiterate the avenues of support available to not only victims of these kinds of assaults, but to those reporting it as well."

This event is free and open to the public. Bleacher seating is available on a first come, first served basis.