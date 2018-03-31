Spring Open House at GCC is Saturday morning April 14

Press release:

What: Spring Open House at Genesee Community College

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14

Where: Genesee Community College -- One College Road, Batavia

Who: Everyone looking for an affordable higher education

Registration is open now for both summer and fall 2018. Have you seen all of the great courses being offered at GCC? Don't miss your chance to get started on your college degree!

The admissions team and student success coaches at Genesee Community College are here to help you pursue your degree or certificate program. Apply today and get registered right away!

Representatives from GCC's student services offices will be on hand to answer questions about admissions, career and transfer services, student activities, athletics and you can attend a financial aid session. Tours of the campus will be available, including the new Student Success Center, Richard C. Call Arena and College Village -- GCC's apartment-style residential housing.

Register today at www.genesee.edu/openhouse or call 1-866-CALL-GCC.

Can't make it to Open House? Join us on a Friday Visit Day. Learn about GCC's application and admissions processes, financial aid opportunities, take a campus tour, and sit in on a college class. Friday Visit Days begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon on the following dates:

April 20

May 4

You can also visit www.genesee.edu/VT for a virtual campus tour.

GCC offers a comprehensive selection of over 70 degree and certificate programs. Dedicated to student success and accessibility, GCC offers a totally FREE application process, FREE career counseling, FREE tutoring and FREE parking.

With more than 100 courses available online every semester and 15 degrees that can be earned completely online, GCC is more convenient than ever. GCC's Campus Centers located in Albion, Arcade, Dansville, Lima, Medina and Warsaw provide additional options to attend class close to home.

Contact GCC's Admissions Office at 585-345-6800 or email [email protected] today to get started. For online, door-to-door driving directions go to: http://www.genesee.edu/about/visit/maps/