May 7, 2018 - 5:01pm

Spring Physical Education network meeting is June 5 at Pavilion Jr./Sr. High School

posted by Billie Owens in physical education, news.

The Spring Physical Education meeting for teachers countywide will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, at Pavilion Jr. /Sr. High School. It is located at 7014 Big Tree Road in Pavilion.

Here is the schedule:

9 -11 a.m. --  Technology in PE: Presenter -- Nancy Stauber

  • Google Classroom: (Classroom, Forms, Quizzes, Sheets) announcements, links, videos, photos, study guides, quizzes, surveys, assignments, data collection and presentation, grading, …(Google Expedition) virtual reality field trips, anatomy;

  • Pear Deck: program that combines slides, video, photo, graphs, class questions with live answers, interactive in many ways to engage students;

  • Apps: Learn a variety of apps to use in a PE setting;

  • Music: Amazon, Pandora, etc.: How we can be efficient in incorporating music into our lessons.  

***This is a make and take session: bring a quiz/survey/study guide…. and we will be creating during the session.

11:15 a.m. – noon -- Care to Share and extra time to work on technology projects.

Please bring ideas to share with your colleagues.

Lunch: On Your Own

1:15 – 3:15 p.m. -- Outdoor Education Presenter -- Shannon Morley

  • Shelter Building (also known as debris huts)

  • Fire Building 

  • Geocaching

  • Outdoor Scavenger Hunts

Come prepared to be outside and be involved.

Registration Links

GRTC Link: For Alexander, Attica, Batavia, Byron-Bergen, Elba, GVEP, Le Roy, Notre Dame, Oakfield-Alabama, Pembroke, St. Joe’s, NYS School for the Blind, Wyoming Districts   https://www.mylearningplan.com/WebReg/ActivityProfile.asp?D=18433&I=2772175

TCTRC Link: For districts of Avon, Caledonia-Mumford, Dansville, Geneseo, Keshequa, Letchworth, Livonia, Mt. Morris, Perry, Warsaw, Way-Co, York

https://www.mylearningplan.com/WebReg/ActivityProfile.asp?D=18433&I=2772031

Questions? Contact: Marianne Witkowski—Pavilion PE Teacher & PE Network coordinator [email protected]; Juanita Henry, director GRTC [email protected]; or Pat Mullikin, director TCTRC [email protected]

