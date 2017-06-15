Online News. Community Views.

June 15, 2017 - 3:53pm

St. Joe's kindergarten Class of 2017 gets promoted

posted by Billie Owens in news, st. joseph school, batavia.

    

Submitted photos and press release:

Families and friends of St. Joseph Catholic School gathered together recently at Resurrection Parish (St. Joseph site) to watch Mrs. Case’s Kindergarten Class of 2017 graduate. 

This year’s class of 26 children showcased what they have learned throughout the year by using the alphabet. Each child was assigned a letter and recited a short paragraph about things they have learned, friends they have made, and songs that they loved.

Their knowledge of God and Jesus through the prayers and songs that they sang helped to keep the tears flowing throughout the ceremony.

After a quick awards ceremony, each child was called up one-by-one to receive their Kindergarten Diploma from Mrs. Hardie (Mrs. Case’s teacher aide) and Mrs. Green (St. Joe’s principal). To celebrate this special milestone, everyone was invited over to the cafeteria for cake and juice.

Congratulations to all these hard-working kindergarteners!

