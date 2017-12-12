St. Joe's students take part 'Hour of Code' during Computer Science Education Week

Submitted photos and press release:

The students at St. Joseph Catholic School took part in one of the largest learning events in history! More than 100 million students in 180 countries participated in the Hour of Code during Computer Science Education week which was Dec. 4th – 10th.

The kindergarten through fifth-grade classes spent their time in the computer lab with their technology teacher, Mrs. Paserk, directing robots, “Switch and Glitch,” through different scenarios to save their captain.

The middle school students worked on the “Robot Rattle” activity, programming a robot to make different movements to complete tasks.

Although these activities may seem fun to these students, what many don’t realize is that they are gaining problem-solving skills, logic and creativity. Mrs. Paserk will continue to work with her students on coding throughout the school year.