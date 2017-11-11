Online News. Community Views.

November 11, 2017 - 2:24pm

St. Paul Lutheran School celebrates 20 years of educating elementary students with Alumni Reunion Nov. 26

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, st. paul lutheran school, batavia, education, reunion.

Press release:

This month St. Paul Lutheran School in Batavia is celebrating 20 years of educating children in and around Batavia, from prekindergarten to fifth grade. On Sunday, Nov. 26, there will be a special Alumni Reunion & School Celebration!

The worship service will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., immediately followed by the reunion outside the main church entrance at 31 Washington Ave.

There will be old photographs and DVDs to see and reminiscing with former schoolmates and teachers.

For questions, contact Mrs. Ann Werk, school principal, at 343-0488.

