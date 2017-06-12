Stafford Firemen's second annual Father's Day Retro Jam & Musicians' Reunion is Sunday

The Stafford Firemen's second annual Father's Day Retro Jam & Musicians' Reunion will be held on Sunday, June 18, behind the Stafford Fire Department.

It is located at 6153 Main Road (Route 5).

BBQ starts at 11 and live music starts at 1 p.m. and lasts until 7 o'clock.

There will be hots, burgers and fries available along with soda pop and water.

BYO lawn chair and/or cooler.

Bands scheduled to appear include:

SkyCats

Ghost Riders

TONK! Bros.

Ryan & Scott

Bake & The Boys

Front Porch Pickers

KW Does Country

plus Friends & Guests!

Good fans, good families, good food, good music, good friends, good times!