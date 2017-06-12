Online News. Community Views.

June 12, 2017 - 4:47pm

Stafford Firemen's second annual Father's Day Retro Jam & Musicians' Reunion is Sunday

posted by Billie Owens in Stafford, father's day, news, Announcements, Stafford Volunteer Fire Department.

The Stafford Firemen's second annual Father's Day Retro Jam & Musicians' Reunion will be held on Sunday, June 18, behind the Stafford Fire Department.

It is located at 6153 Main Road (Route 5).

BBQ starts at 11 and live music starts at 1 p.m. and lasts until 7 o'clock.

There will be hots, burgers and fries available along with soda pop and water.

BYO lawn chair and/or cooler.

Bands scheduled to appear include:

  • SkyCats
  • Ghost Riders
  • TONK! Bros.
  • Ryan & Scott
  • Bake & The Boys
  • Front Porch Pickers
  • KW Does Country
  • plus Friends & Guests!

Good fans, good families, good food, good music, good friends, good times!

