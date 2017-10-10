State trainer and expert on proposed Unified Solar Law to speak in Stafford Thursday night about big solar plants on farmland

Information from a press release:

Are you curious about large-scale industrial solar electric plants on farmland? A trainer for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) will be speaking in Stafford on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The Stafford Solar Education Committee invites all citizens and lawmakers to attend the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Hall, located at the southeast corner of routes 5 and 237.

Speaking will be Derek Meister, of The Meister Consultant's Group Inc., an international sustainability consulting firm. He is a trainer for NYSERDA and the state's suggested Unified Solar Law.

He will explain the template state law, intended to streamline local implementation of large-scale industrial solar electric plants on farmland.

Please bring your neighbors, your comments and your questions.