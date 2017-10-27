Statewide STOP-DWI Halloween Weekend Crackdown begins today

Press release:

Genesee County STOP-DWI Coordinator Matt Landers announced today that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Batavia Police Department and the Village of Le Roy Police Department will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start today and will end on Wednesday, Nov. 1st. New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force.

Halloween is meant to be scary, but not when it comes to driving. When it comes to impaired driving Halloween can turn the roads into a horror fest. While we spend time trick or treating and hosting parties with our loved ones, law enforcement officers across New York State will take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives.

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem. Tragically, Halloween impaired-driving fatalities are on the rise. There were 55 deaths on Halloween night in 2015, up from 17 in 2011—and steadily increasing each year in between. If you plan to go out with the ghouls and goblins to enjoy an adult beverage, make sure you plan a safe ride home before you leave the house. Even if you “only have a couple,” you are in no shape to drive.

The STOP-DWI Halloween Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association with additional funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and implemented by the STOP-DWI Foundation. Throughout the remainder of the year the Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign will also target Thanksgiving and the national Holiday Season in December.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol- and drug-related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving. Let’s make memories, not nightmares! Have a safe and happy Halloween Weekend!