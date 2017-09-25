Online News. Community Views.

September 25, 2017 - 10:08am

Stone Church Rural Cemetery Association to meet Nov. 7

posted by Billie Owens in bergen, news, Announcements, Stone Church Rural Cemetery Association.

Press release:

The annual business meeting of the Stone Church Rural Cemetery Association will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Stone Church Presbyterian Church, 7549 S. Lake Road (Route 19), Bergen. The meeting is open to the public.

For questions or information, phone the association Secretary/Treasurer Gordon L. Seward at 494-1505.

