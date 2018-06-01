Summer goings-on at the Holland Land Office Museum

Press release:

We are gearing up for summer here at the museum and are very excited to bring in new speakers and events for you!

Thursday, June 7th, the museum will be welcoming Joyce Thompson-Hovey. She will be speaking on "Civil War Music." This program begins at 7 p.m. and is $3 per person and $2 for museum members.

Wednesday, June 13th, the museum is having Kathy Woika speak on "Kitchen Gardens of the Past Surviving in the Present." Program begins at 7 p.m. and are asking for a $3 donation.

Thursday, June 14th, is our History Family and Team Challenge Night! Come on out and test your knowledge of seemingly trivial facts against family and friends. $3 per person, $2 for museum members and please call for team pricing. Snack and Drink concessions will be available, however, not included in the price of admission.

Tuesday, June 19th, the Genesee Area Genealogists will be hosting Pamela Vittorio here at the museum. Vittorio will be presenting on "Dating and Identifying Family in Old Photographs" and "A Connecticut Yankee in the King's Rangers." This event will begin at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 28th, will be another installment of Java with Joe E. This month Richard Beatty from the Darwin Martin House will be speaking on the house and its history. Coffee and pastries are from 9-10:30 a.m.

Keep an eye out for our History Heroes Summer Program, led by Anne Marie Starowitz. This year the program will be July 17-20 and 24-27 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Check out the museum's website or contact us for more information.

As always, if you have any questions, please call the museum at 585-343-4727 or email. Check out our website for more updates and exciting events.

Have a wonderful day!

The Holland Land Office Museum