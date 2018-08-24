T-bone accident reported at Wortendyke Road and Pearl Street Road, Batavia

A T-bone accident is reported at Wortendyke Road and Pearl Street Road in the Town of Batavia. East Pembroke firefighters and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: Injuries are reported. One vehicle rolled over.

UPDATE 6:22 p.m.: A second ambulance is requested to the scene.

UPDATE 6:26 p.m.: Serious injury accident. Mercy Flight is called to the scene. Town of Batavia Fire Police are asked to shut down Route 33 at Donahue Road, and Corfu Fire Police are to shut down 33 at Read Road.

UPDATE 6:32 p.m.: "The landing zone is no longer needed to be secured."

UPDATE 6:41 p.m.: This is a fatal accident. Mercy Flight was cancelled. An official at the scene said four young people from New Jersey were traveling in a blue SUV southbound on Wortendyke Road when the driver, who says she never saw a stop sign, blew through the intersection and T-boned a westbound SUV on Route 33, killing the female driver. The westbound SUV rolled after it was struck and landed on the shoulder of the roadway. The four occupants from New Jersey are being evaluated at the scene, but none have life-threatening injuries. A portion of Route 33 will remain closed for awhile while the accident is being investigated.