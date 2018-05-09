Tea parties gone wild for Mother's Day at GO ART! -- Mad, crazy and in drag, too

GO ART! is hosting wild and crazy tea parties the day before Mother's Day on Saturday, May 12.

For All Ages

Join the Mad Hatter and the March Hare for a crazy day-before-Mother's-Day tea party. Make sure to wear your prettiest, favorite or funniest hat.

There will be dainty tea sandwiches and toothsome desserts along with a selfie station and, of course, tea (juice for those who don't want tea). Open to all ages.

Two sittings available: 11a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; or 1 - 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person for GO ART! members and $18 per person for non-members.

For Adults Only (21+)

Adult Tea Party with Vivian Darling -- Drag Queen Extraordinaire, 5-6:30 p.m.

The Queen of Hearts demands you join her for tea! Make sure you wear something red because we all know how much the Queen loves red and your don't want her to say "off with their head!"

Scrumptious tea sandwiches, sublime desserts and two very adult beverages are included with the purchase of a ticket. (Long Island iced tea anyone?)

Additional "adult" drinks will be available for purchase from the bar. This event is intended for guests 21+.

Tickets are $30 for GO ART! members and $35 for non-members.