Teens learned about Environmental Science at Career Exploration Camp at Genesee County Park & Forest

Submitted photos and press release:

Environmental Science Career Exploration Camp provided adventure and learning July 10th – 14th at Genesee County Park & Forest.

Eighth- through 11th-graders from six different local schools formed a class of elite Environmental Science trainees. Each day consisted of time in the forest and wetlands with hiking, identifying invasive insects, taking tree measurements, navigating, stream sampling, performing bird surveys and more.

Camp instruction was sponsored by Genesee County Parks, Recreation & Forestry, Genesee County Youth Bureau, NYSDEC, USDA APHIS, Genesee County Soil & Water Conservation District, Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, NYSDEC ECO, Genesee ARC Trash & Recycling facility, GLOW Region Solid Waste, and CC Environment & Planning.

Presentations and hands-on activities were led by professionals in 10 different fields including Forestry, Conservation Law Enforcement, Wildlife Management, and Environmental Planning.

Campers learned a ton while enjoying lunch and snacks each day from camp sponsors: Alex’s Place, Subway, Mark’s Pizzeria, Batavia’s Original, D&R Depot, and Tops Friendly Markets of Le Roy.

Special thanks to all of the volunteers and sponsors for making this excellent experience possible for the next generation of conservation professionals!