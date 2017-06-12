The inaugural Summer Kickoff Classic Horse Show starts Sunday at the GC Fairgrounds

Press release:

Terrific prizes, top-notch judges, excellent footing and a wide array of classes await exhibitors at the horse shows being held at the Genesee County Fairgrounds in Batavia this summer. It is located at 5056 E. Main Street Road (Route 5).

A series of three shows will be held on June 18th, July 1-2. The series will culminate with the awarding of four Grand Champion belt buckles and a very special Super Horse Award.

Start time is 9 a.m. Office opens at 8 a.m.

Organizers have a great show planned for exhibitors at an affordable price.

Ranch Riding will be offered in addition to a full selection of English and Western classes. Sweepstakes classes, with 100-percent payback, will be offered as well. Full divisions are being offered for both English and Western exhibitors, with both youth and open divisions. In addition, there are separate divisions for both youth and open walk jog/trot exhibitors. Sweepstakes classes will be held for Showmanship, Hunter Under Saddle, Trail, and Pleasure.

The Genesee County Fairgrounds, conveniently located on Route 5, in Batavia, is a little-known location with big opportunities for the horse community. It is easy to access and has lots of nearby restaurants, hotels, and shopping (including horse supplies right next door).

Ample and convenient parking, camper hookups, box stalls, and a spacious, well-maintained outdoor arena await exhibitors. The Genesee County Agricultural Society just completed the building of a new horse barn that is 66 x 135 and will house 48 brand NEW stalls and a second arena to accommodate the increasing amount of horse events that will be held at the fairgrounds.

Highlights of the show:

Event: Summer Kickoff Classic Horse Show

Classes: Sweepstakes, English, Western, Ranch Riding

Prizes: Eight championships at each show, four Grand Champion belt buckles, Super Horse Award

Dates: June 18, July 1, July 2

Judges: Bill Skellet, Melissa Shetler, Jeff Steer