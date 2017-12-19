Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 19, 2017 - 2:46pm

The Jerome Foundation presents William F. Brown Scholarship to Byron-Bergen HS senior

posted by Billie Owens in byron, bergen, Byron-Bergen High School, news, Milestones.

(Photo of John Demske and scholarship winner Cora Ivison.)

Submitted photo and press release:

Cora Ivison, a graduating senior from Byron-Bergen Central School, has been selected as the 2017 recipient of the William F. Brown Memorial Scholarship.

She will receive a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by The Jerome Foundation.

The William F. Brown Memorial Scholarship is an annual scholarship given to a deserving graduating senior boy or girl in Genesee County, and graduating from a high school in Genesee County, whose intention is to pursue a degree in the field of Journalism, Communications, or Public Relations (in print, radio, television, or digital media).

The award is given in memory of the late William F. Brown Jr., a noted author, broadcaster, and journalist who contributed greatly to the quality of life in Genesee County through his writing, and as a member of numerous community and civic organizations.

Cora will be attending Canisius College to pursue a degree in Communications.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button