The Jerome Foundation presents William F. Brown Scholarship to Byron-Bergen HS senior

(Photo of John Demske and scholarship winner Cora Ivison.)

Submitted photo and press release:

Cora Ivison, a graduating senior from Byron-Bergen Central School, has been selected as the 2017 recipient of the William F. Brown Memorial Scholarship.

She will receive a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by The Jerome Foundation.

The William F. Brown Memorial Scholarship is an annual scholarship given to a deserving graduating senior boy or girl in Genesee County, and graduating from a high school in Genesee County, whose intention is to pursue a degree in the field of Journalism, Communications, or Public Relations (in print, radio, television, or digital media).

The award is given in memory of the late William F. Brown Jr., a noted author, broadcaster, and journalist who contributed greatly to the quality of life in Genesee County through his writing, and as a member of numerous community and civic organizations.

Cora will be attending Canisius College to pursue a degree in Communications.