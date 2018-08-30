Local Matters

August 30, 2018 - 3:59pm

'The Traveling Ghost' photo exhibit of abandoned buildings in WNY goes on display at GO ART! Sept. 10

posted by Billie Owens in GO ART!, news, batavia, photography.

Submitted photo and press release:

“The Traveling Ghost” -- a photographic exhibit featuring abandoned buildings found in Western New York -- opens at GO ART! in Downtown Batavia on Monday, Sept. 10.

The exhibit runs through Nov. 3.

There will be an artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20. Tavern 2.o.1 will be open.

Gallery Hours: Thursdays & Fridays 11-7; Saturdays 11-4.

GO ART! is located at 201 E. Main St.

Phone is 343-9313.

