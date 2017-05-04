This is Electrical Safety Month, and city's new fire chief has tips to keep you safe

In recognition of May being National Electrical Safety Month, Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano and the City of Batavia Fire Department in conjunction with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) would like to remind all residents of several electrical safety tips.

Have all electrical work done by a qualified electrician.

When you are buying or remodeling a home, have it inspected by a qualified private inspector or in accordance with local requirements.

Only use one heat-producing appliance (such as a coffee maker, toaster, space heater, etc.) plugged into a receptacle outlet at a time.

Major appliances (refrigerators, dryers, washers, stoves, air conditioners, microwave ovens, etc.) should be plugged directly into a wall receptacle outlet. Extension cords and plug strips should not be used.

Arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs) shut off electricity when a dangerous condition occurs. Consider having them installed in your home.

Use ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) to reduce the risk of shock. GFCI’s shut off an electrical circuit when it becomes a shock hazard. They should be installed inside the home in bathrooms, kitchens, garages and basements. All outdoor receptacles should be GFCI protected.

Test AFCIs and GFCIs once a month according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Check electrical cords to make sure they are not running across doorways or under carpets. Extension cords are intended for temporary use. Have a qualified electrician add more receptacle outlets so you don’t have to use extension cords.

Use light bulbs that match the recommended wattage on the lamp or fixture. There should be a that indicates the maximum wattage light bulb to use.

Lastly, it is recommended that you call a qualified electrician or your landlord if you have:

Frequent problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers

A tingling feeling when you touch an electrical appliance

Discolored or warm wall outlets

A burning or rubbery smell coming from an appliance

Flickering or dimming lights

Sparks from an outlet

If a resident has any questions or concerns regarding any of these tips, they can contact the City of Batavia Fire Headquarters at 585-345-6375.