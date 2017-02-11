Three-car collision reported in front of Batavia Downs
A three-car accident with air-bag deployment and possible injuries is reported in front of Batavia Downs on Park Road. Town of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.
UPDATE 11:29 p.m.: No injuries. A car was stopped in front of the Downs' entrance to unload passengers and another vehicle rear-ended it, then another vehicle rear-ended the second vehicle -- a chain reaction.
They tell you to drop of passengers at the valet enterance at the South end of the building. People insist on stopping at the main doors and backing up thru traffic.
