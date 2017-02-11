Online News. Community Views.

February 11, 2017 - 11:16pm

Three-car collision reported in front of Batavia Downs

posted by Billie Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A three-car accident with air-bag deployment and possible injuries is reported in front of Batavia Downs on Park Road. Town of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 11:29 p.m.: No injuries. A car was stopped in front of the Downs' entrance to unload passengers and another vehicle rear-ended it, then another vehicle rear-ended the second vehicle -- a chain reaction.

February 11, 2017 - 11:44pm
tom hunt
tom hunt's picture
Offline
Last seen: 7 hours 55 min ago
Joined: Jan 31 2009 - 9:08am

They tell you to drop of passengers at the valet enterance at the South end of the building. People insist on stopping at the main doors and backing up thru traffic.

