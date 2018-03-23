Three-car crash reported on Clinton Street Road, Batavia, one male injured

A three-vehicle collision is reported at 5215 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. One male is requesting EMS. Town of Batavia fire and Mercy medics are responding. The location is in the area of Crystal Lane.

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: A 30-year-old male who was not wearing a seatbelt is being transported to UMMC with neck pain. There was "window spidering" in the vehicle he was riding in as a result of the impact.