Three people charged with receiving benefits unlawfully by GC Department of Social Services

Three people have been charged following investigations by the Genesee County Department of Social Services.

Christina Hietala-Johnson, 35, formerly of Batavia, now residing on Alphonse Street in Rochester, has been charged with two counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree. The charges stem from falsified SNAP(Food Stamp) applications submitted to the Genesee County Department of Social Services by Hietala-Johnson in March and August of 2016. She is accused of receiving $2,245 in SNAP benefits to which she was not entitled. Hietala-Johnson was issued an appearance ticket by Investigator Chad Minuto of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and is scheduled to appear in Batavia Town Court on June 22.

Martin Jones, 46, of State Street, Batavia, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and two counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges stem from falsified medical statements submitted to the Genesee County Department of Social Services by Jones in February. He was arrested by Deputy Cory Mower of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and was arraigned by Batavia Town Justice Michael Cleveland who ordered him held without bail. He is scheduled to reappear in Town Court on June 26.

Edwin Stancliff, 38, of Indian Falls Road, Corfu, has been charged with one count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree. Stancliff’s charges stem from a recertification form he submitted to the Genesee County Department of Social Services in April 2016 on which he failed to report he was receiving income from NYS disability. Stancliff is accused of receiving SNAP and Temporary Assistance benefits totaling $1,933.21 to which he was not entitled. Stancliff was issued an appearance ticket by Deputy Krzemien of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and is scheduled to appear in Batavia Town Court on June 19.

Anyone wishing to report suspected cases of Welfare Fraud in Genesee County can contact the Genesee County Department of Social Services Fraud Investigation Unit at (585) 344-2580, ext. 6417 or 6416. All calls are confidential.