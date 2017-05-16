Three prescribed burns planned on Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge

Press release:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) announces plans to conduct three prescribed burns on the Refuge during the 2017 season. The goal this year is to burn approximately 100 acres within three (3) grassland fields.

The result will be enhanced grassland nesting cover for a variety of migratory birds and other wildlife. Grassland fields will be burned in the spring or early summer (May – July). Each burn should take approximately two to six hours to complete and will pose no threat to visitors or neighbors.

Prescribed burns are conducted safely and successfully on National Wildlife Refuges and other public lands across the country. With prescribed burns, fire becomes a management tool removing accumulated fuel loads thus reducing the risk of wildfire. Additionally, fire improves Refuge habitats for wildlife by removing invading plants that compete for light and nutrients and exposing the soil to sunlight so that seeds may germinate and grow. At the same time, it releases nitrogen and other nutrients into the soil to nourish the new plants.

Specific dates cannot be announced in advance, however, law enforcement and other emergency agencies will be notified on the day of the burn.

Before a burn can take place, specific weather and site conditions, including wind direction and speed, humidity, air temperature, and fuel moisture must be present. If any one of these conditions is outside the “prescription,” the burn will not take place. Refuge staff have been specially trained to plan, ignite and monitor the fire to insure public safety.

For further information contact Refuge Manager, Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, 1101 Casey Road, Basom, NY 14013 or call 585-948-5445, ext.7030.

Iroquois NWR is located midway between Buffalo and Rochester, and is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.