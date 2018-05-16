Top scores received by Batavia CTE Center students at statewide spring conference

Batavia CTE NYS HOSA (from left): Nicole Welka, Bonny Shelby -- Batavia CTE Center Health Dimension instructor, HOSA co-advisor and New York State HOSA advisor; Danielle Mason, Catherine Corbin, Faith Jones, Maxim DuFour, Jeffrey Evert; and Sara Kutter -- Batavia CTE Center HOSA co-advisor and instructional support teacher.

Submitted photo and press release:

Batavia Career and Technical Education Center (CTE) students recently attended the New York State HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) Leadership Conference, which was held in Syracuse.

Seven Health Dimensions students participated in this event, which included more than 300 students who represented New York state schools and BOCES. As a result of this competition, all of these students have qualified to attend the national HOSA Conference which will be held in Dallas in June.

The students, their competitions, and their placements are noted below.

Health Career Issues Exam

Emily Antonucci (Alexander) – Second Place

Jeffery Evert (Attica) – Third Place

Interviewing Skills

Faith Jones (Caledonia-Mumford) – Second Place

HOSA Happenings

Students must score an 80 percent to qualify for nationals; Nicole Welka (Byron-Bergen) scored an 85;

Online Testing International Leadership (ILC) Conference qualifiers: Nicole Welka, Maxim DuFour (Attica), Jeffery Evert, Emily Antonucci, Catherine Corbin (Batavia), and Danielle Mason (Byron-Bergen);

New York State HOSA Future Health Professionals State Officers for 2018-2019: Maxim DuFour will serve as parliamentarian; Faith Jones will serve as Region E vice president.

The Batavia CTE Center HOSA AM Chapter submitted a theme, “The Heartbeat of Health Care,” at the Delegates Meeting and it was chosen as the theme for the New York State HOSA Future Health Professionals Fall Leadership Conference.

The Batavia CTE Center HOSA PM Chapter donated $100 to National Alliance on Mental Illness and will receive recognition at National HOSA for this donation.

“I am so very proud of this group of students; they are exceptional leaders,” said Bonny Shelby, Batavia CTE Center Health Dimensions instructor, HOSA co-advisor and New York State HOSA advisor.

The Batavia Career and Technical Education Center is a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York state.