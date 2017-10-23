Tops to offer 11-percent discount to vets, military personnel and immediate families on Veterans Day

Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer with a store in Batavia and one in Le Roy, announced today that the company will offer military personnel and their immediate families an 11-percent discount off of their grocery bill this Veterans Day.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Tops Markets will honor an 11-percent discount off of a total order to all veterans and immediate family members in the same household, who shop at any Tops location.

Customers should present proof of service that they, or an immediate family member are a U.S. veteran, active duty, reserve or retired military personnel to automatically receive an 11-percent discount off of their total purchase that day.

“The respect and gratitude we have for the people who serve and have served in the military is immeasurable, and for that we are forever grateful,” said Frank Curci, Tops chairman and chief executive officer.

“We wanted to support local military personnel by giving back to our associates and customers who have courageously defended our country and made many sacrifices through their military service.”

Tops is a longtime supporter of military associates and customers. The company’s actions include support of Honor Flight Missions, Wounded Warriors, American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall, sending care packages for troops serving domestically and overseas, participation in veteran job fairs, parades and expos and a myriad of other veterans events.