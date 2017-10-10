Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 10, 2017 - 5:43pm

Tour of Iroquois Indian fort offered Saturday in Oakfield, pre-sale tickets only

posted by Billie Owens in Oakfield, news.
Submitted photos and press release:
 
On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Oakfield Historical Society is offering a repeat of last year's sold-out tour of a Native American fort. This is a narrated wagon ride plus a walk through the woods to see remnants of the fort.
 
Cost of the tour is $5 each pre-sale only, and are first come, first served. Tickets still available for 12, 12:30, 1 and 1:30 p.m. time slots by calling Laurie at 585-259-4145 and also available at Warner's Flowers.
 
Plan to arrive at the museum 15 minutes early to get wristbands. It is located at 7 Maple Ave. in Oakfield. Tours take about an hour. Please wear footwear and clothes appropriate for a woodsy hike. Must be able to walk over uneven terrain. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
 
Rain date is Oct. 21st.
 
The society is also pleased to offer its newest publication, "In Search of The Bone Fort," by Society Member Bill Chase, for $8 per book (photo below).
 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button