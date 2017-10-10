Tour of Iroquois Indian fort offered Saturday in Oakfield, pre-sale tickets only

Submitted photos and press release:

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Oakfield Historical Society is offering a repeat of last year's sold-out tour of a Native American fort. This is a narrated wagon ride plus a walk through the woods to see remnants of the fort.

$5 each pre-sale only, and are first come, first served. Tickets still available for 12, 12:30, 1 and 1:30 p.m. time slots by calling Laurie at Cost of the tour is, and are first come, first served. Tickets still available for 12, 12:30, 1 and 1:30 p.m. time slots by calling Laurie at 585-259-4145 and also available at Warner's Flowers.

Plan to arrive at the museum 15 minutes early to get wristbands. It is located at 7 Maple Ave. in Oakfield. Tours take about an hour. Please wear footwear and clothes appropriate for a woodsy hike. Must be able to walk over uneven terrain. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Rain date is Oct. 21st.

The society is also pleased to offer its newest publication, "In Search of The Bone Fort," by Society Member Bill Chase, for $8 per book (photo below).