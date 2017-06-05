Town of Alabama Fire Department to bolster fire prevention efforts with FM Global grant

A FM Global representative recently presented the grant to First Assistant Chief Nik Bruner, middle, and Second Assistant Chief Bill Schutt, left, at the Town of Alabama Fire Department Station One located on Judge Road, Alabama.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Town of Alabama Volunteer Fire Department has received a $1,500 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers.

The award will be used to assist with prefire planning to efficiently collect and track data related to local community buildings. The information will help the fire service respond in an emergency situation.

Because fire continues to be the leading cause of property damage worldwide, during the past 40 years FM Global has contributed millions of dollars in fire prevention grants to fire service organizations around the globe. The company has awarded grants to a number of New York-based organizations.

“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” said Michael Spaziani, manager of the fire prevention grant program. “Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be. With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve.”

Through its Fire Prevention Grant Program, FM Global awards grants to fire departments—as well as national, state, regional, local and community organizations worldwide—that best demonstrate a need for funding, where dollars can have the most demonstrable impact on preventing fire, or mitigating the damage it can quickly cause.

To learn more about FM Global’s Fire Prevention Grant Program, or to apply for a grant, please visit www.fmglobal.com/grants.