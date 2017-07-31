Online News. Community Views.

July 31, 2017 - 1:54pm

Town of Alabama's Veterans Memorial dedication is Saturday morning

posted by Billie Owens in Alabama, news, Announcements, veterans.

Press release:

The Town of Alabama Historical Society will host a dedication ceremony of the Town of Alabama Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The event will take place at the Alabama Town Hall, located at 2218 Judge Road, South Alabama.

Light refreshments will be served. The Town Museum will also be open.

If you would like more information about the Veterans Memorial, please contact Joe Cassidy, of the Town of Alabama Historical Society at (585) 813-2812 or email [email protected]

