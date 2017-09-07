Town of Bethany Republican Committee to host pulled pork BBQ Friday afternoon at GC Park

The Town of Bethany Republican Committee will host a pulled pork BBQ at Pavilion A of Genesee County Park from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

Food is catered by Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew in Le Roy.

Tickets are $12 each; $6 for children ages 5 to 12; free for kids under 5.

There will also be prize raffles and a 50/50 raffle.

Take-outs available.

Genesee County Park & Forest is located at 11095 Bethany Center Road in East Bethany.