September 7, 2017 - 4:33pm

Town of Bethany Republican Committee to host pulled pork BBQ Friday afternoon at GC Park

posted by Billie Owens in Bethany, GOP, republican committee, fundraiser, news, Announcements.

The Town of Bethany Republican Committee will host a pulled pork BBQ at Pavilion A of Genesee County Park from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

Food is catered by Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew in Le Roy.

Tickets are $12 each; $6 for children ages 5 to 12; free for kids under 5.

There will also be prize raffles and a 50/50 raffle.

Take-outs available.

Genesee County Park & Forest is located at 11095 Bethany Center Road in East Bethany.

