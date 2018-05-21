Online News. Community Views.

May 21, 2018 - 1:22pm

Town of Byron to update Comprehensive Plan, draft now available, public info meeting is Thursday night

posted by Billie Owens in byron, news, draft comprehensive plan, planning and land use.

Press release:

The Town of Byron has been working on an update of the Town’s 1993 Comprehensive Plan. A DRAFT Plan Update is now available.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides and controls future growth and development in the community. It looks at the Town’s existing conditions and past trends, and sets forth a vision for the future, along with strategies for how to improve conditions in the Town.  

One of the most important steps in updating the Comprehensive Plan is getting public involvement. We want to be sure the plan reflects the community’s vision for Byron’s future.

The Town will be hosting a public information meeting on Thursday, May 24th at the South Byron Fire Hall to get your input. It is located at 7389  Route 237, South Byron.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the project team will present the DRAFT Plan Update for informal questions and discussions.

A brief presentation will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the opportunity to voice your opinion and ask questions.

You may view the DRAFT Plan Update (PDF) on the Town’s website here.

A printed copy is available for viewing at the Town Clerk’s Office.

Comprehensive Plan Chairman George Squires can be reached via email at: [email protected]

