September 17, 2017 - 3:40pm
Trash burning reported on North Lyon Street in the city
City firefighters are responding to 38 N. Lyon St. for the report of someone burning trash in the back yard. They are responding in non-emergency-mode.
City firefighters are responding to 38 N. Lyon St. for the report of someone burning trash in the back yard. They are responding in non-emergency-mode.
Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments