September 17, 2017 - 3:40pm

Trash burning reported on North Lyon Street in the city

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news.

City firefighters are responding to 38 N. Lyon St. for the report of someone burning trash in the back yard. They are responding in non-emergency-mode.

