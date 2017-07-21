July 21, 2017 - 3:07pm
Troopers to celebrate century of service with four-day event at Batavia Downs
posted by Billie Owens in NYST, Batavia Downs, news, Announcements.
The New York State Troopers will celebrate a century of statewide service July 27-30 with an event to be held daily on those dates from noon to 6 p.m. at Batavia Downs Gaming & Casino. It is located at 8315 Park Road, Batavia.
As always, admission and parking are free.
Here's what you can look forward to at the Downs' event:
- Largest historical display about the NYSP in Western New York
- Vintage Motorcycles & Troop Cars
- Fingerprinting Demonstration
- Trooper Exam Information
- Historic Photos & Videos
- Canine Demonstration
