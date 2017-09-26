September 26, 2017 - 5:14pm
Two-car collision with injuries reported on eastbound Route 490
A two-car accident with injuries is reported at mile marker 0.10 on eastbound Route 490. Le Roy fire and ambulance is responding along with Bergen fire.
